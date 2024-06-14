Alan Jackson Weekend of Winning

Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson is going on tour and coming to Orlando! The ‘Last Call - One More For The Road’ tour is making a stop at the Kia Center on March 7th, 2025 and K92.3 is hooking you up this Father’s Day weekend!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (6/14-6/16) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of pit passes to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/14/24-6/16/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two GA Pit passes to see Alan Jackson at Kia Center on 3/7/25. ARV = $1,991. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

