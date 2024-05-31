Alan Jackson Tickets Up For Grabs

Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson is going on tour and coming to Orlando! The ‘Last Call - One More For The Road’ tour is making a stop at the Kia Center on March 7th, 2025.

Listen to Obie, Chloe and Slater this week (6/3-6/7) and play Chloe-Oke at 6:35a for your shot to score four tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win tickets.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, June 7th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/31/24-6/7/24 online. 6/3/24-6/7/24 on-air. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and play Chloe-Oke or complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize (on-air): four tickets to see Alan Jackson at Kia Center on March 7, 2025. Prize (online): two tickets to see Alan Jackson at Kia Center on March 7, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!