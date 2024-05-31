Alan Jackson Tickets Up For Grabs

Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson is going on tour and coming to Orlando! The ‘Last Call - One More For The Road’ tour is making a stop at the Kia Center on March 7th, 2025.

Listen to Obie, Chloe and Slater this week (6/3-6/7) and play Chloe-Oke at 6:35a for your shot to score four tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win tickets.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, June 7th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/31/24-6/7/24 online. 6/3/24-6/7/24 on-air. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and play Chloe-Oke or complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize (on-air): four tickets to see Alan Jackson at Kia Center on March 7, 2025. Prize (online): two tickets to see Alan Jackson at Kia Center on March 7, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

