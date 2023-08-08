2023 UNCF Walk for Education and Community Festival - September 16th

UNCF

Looking for an event that’s not only fun but also supports a great cause? Look no further than the UNCF Walk for Education and Community Festival on September 16th from 8a-1p at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando! This event is designed to be a great day out for the whole family, while also raising funds to support scholarships for underprivileged students. Look for the K crew walking around with free ice cold cans of Celsius Essential Energy for you!

The community festival is free and features live entertainment, including music from local talent and a DJ, as well as plenty of activities for kids such as games and face painting. And let’s not forget the small business vendors who will be on hand offering tasty treats and unique handcrafted items to enjoy.

But the real highlight of the event is the chance to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged students and their dream of a higher education. By participating in the walk, you’ll be helping to raise funds that will directly support students who may not have had the same educational opportunities as others. By joining in the fun, you’ll be helping to ensure that all students have the chance to achieve their full potential and pursue their dreams.

So don’t miss out on this fantastic event! Come out to the UNCF Walk for Education and Community Festival and have a great day out while making a meaningful impact on the lives of students in need.

Have a competitive spirit? Join the chance to win some fun prizes by being the Top Fundraiser (Individuals Only). Limited supply for all prizes. Sponsorship, vendor, and volunteer opportunities are available please contact jazmine.barnes@uncf.org.





©2023 Cox Media Group