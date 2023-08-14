Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott are engaged

After dating for four years, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is now engaged to New Girl star Zooey Deschanel.

People reports Scott popped the question during a family trip to Scotland and Zooey's two children from her previous marriage, 8-year-old daughter Elsie and 6-year-old son Charlie, "played a role in the special moment."

The happy couple shared a photo on their Instagram accounts: It shows them smiling set against the backdrop of a Scottish castle, with Zooey showing off her sparkler, a ring set in a flower pattern of colorless, pink and purple stones.

"Forever starts now," the caption reads.

The pair met in 2019, when they took part in an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Jonathan and his twin brother, Drew Scott, harmonized with Zooey and her own famous sibling, Bones veteran Emily Deschanel.

Jonathan and Drew share Scottish heritage, and both sported kilts for Drew's 2018 wedding to Linda Phan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.