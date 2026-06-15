Zendaya, Tom Holland step out on red carpet together for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Tom Holland and Zendaya made promoting their new movie look like a casual date moment.

The duo, who both star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, posed for photographers during a photocall for the film in Madrid on Monday.

They both wore black, with Holland donning a black suit with a pop of red and Zendaya opting for a black strapless fringed dress.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, shared on Instagram that Zendaya's dress was by designer Christian Cowan. He also accessorized her look with details from Rolex and Stéfère Jewelry.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in movie theaters on July 31. It's the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland and Zendaya, after 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to a synopsis for Brand New Day, it follows Peter Parker, who fights crime "full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him" in wake of the events of No Way Home.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland and Zendaya's photo moment was their first red carpet together since 2021, when they were promoting No Way Home.

Since then, other outlets have confirmed their engagement after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Roach told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that the "wedding has already happened. You missed it."

When asked by a reporter if that was true, Roach replied, "It's very true."

ABC News reached out to a representative for Holland and Zendaya at the time.

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