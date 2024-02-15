Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth to co-chair 2024 Met Gala

The four celebrity co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala have been revealed.

Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, will serve as the co-chairs of fashion's biggest night, The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed on Thursday.

This year’s Met Gala dress code is The Garden of Time. It’s tied to the museum's exhibition, called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” But don’t think the exhibition is linked to the Disney princess movie about Aurora and her fairies.

Vogue described this year's exhibition as "nothing to do with the Brothers Grimm or Disney, but is rather a celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that it can't ever be worn again – and are therefore sleeping beauties in the scrupulously maintained archives of The Costume Institute."

Lopez is a 13-time Met Gala attendee. Zendaya has attended the event five times, while Bad Bunny has gone twice. This will mark Hemsworth’s first time attending the event.

"Not a bad lineup!! Anyone got a Garden of Time outfit I can borrow?" Hemsworth wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

The 2024 Met Gala will be held on May 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.