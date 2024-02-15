Zendaya is robot chic at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere

Courtesy Warner Bros.

By Mary Pat Thompson

Zendaya stunned on the red carpet for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two.

The actress channeled a chic robot while dressed in a look from Mugler’s Autumn/Winter 1995-1996 Cirque d’Hiver 20th anniversary couture collection.

She wowed fans and photographers alike in London on Thursday as she walked the carpet, which was completely covered with sand, alongside her co-stars, including Timothée ChalametAnya Taylor-JoyFlorence Pugh and Austin Butler.

Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach styled her look for the event, which was completed with a vintage Bulgari necklace.

After taking photos in the robot-inspired look, Zendaya changed into a Mugler dress – this one a long, classic black gown. "Past and Present," Roach wrote alongside photos of both looks on his Instagram Story.

