LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kendra Scott and Zac Brown attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

AHHH! Zac Brown & Kendra Scott are getting married! They shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE. Zac and Kendra have been dating for several months and made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas back in May when Zac was awarded the Veterans’ Voice Award.

Kendra showed off her stunning pink diamond after Zac popped the question - they were all smiles, and it was the sweetest!

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other..." -Zac Brown & Kendra Scott