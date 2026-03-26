Zac Brown Band to perform NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball show open

College Football has Lainey Wilson and Darius Rucker for College Gameday’s show open. The NFL has Carrie Underwood on the Sunday Night Football open. Now, MLB has the Zac Brown Band to start Sunday Night Baseball!

NBC Sports announced yesterday (March 25) that the Zac Brown Band will perform their Sunday Night Baseball show open. The new open debuts on April 12th before the Guardians-Braves game on NBC and Peacock.