Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: October 02, 2018

Zac Brown Band To Help Celebrate Mickey’s 90th Birthday Spectacular

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Zac Brown Band will take part in the star-studded celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday during an upcoming television special, “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.” Obviously this is a yearly event and ever hear it gets bigger and bigger!

The TV special, which will be taped on Oct. 6, will air on ABC on Nov. 5. The two-hour event will also feature performances by Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Groban and NCT 127. Kristen Bell, Sofia Carson, Tony Hale and Sarah Hyland will also make appearances. Additional performers and guests will be announced soon.

We are VERY excited to hear all the Disney classics performed by our favorite artists but ZBB will perform “Bare Necessities” from Disney’s 1967 film “ The Jungle Book” and we couldn’t be happier!

Mickey made his first appearance on Nov. 18, 1928, in the short film, “Steamboat Willie.”

“Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” airs Nov. 4, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related

Zac Brown Band To Help Celebrate Mickey’s 90th Birthday Spectacular

Zac Brown Band To Help Celebrate Mickey’s 90th Birthday Spectacular

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k923orlando.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE