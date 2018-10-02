Zac Brown Band To Help Celebrate Mickey’s 90th Birthday Spectacular

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Zac Brown Band will take part in the star-studded celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday during an upcoming television special, “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.” Obviously this is a yearly event and ever hear it gets bigger and bigger!

The TV special, which will be taped on Oct. 6 , will air on ABC on Nov. 5. The two-hour event will also feature performances by Meghan Trainor , Leslie Odom Jr ., Josh Groban and NCT 127. Kristen Bell, Sofia Carson , Tony Hale and Sarah Hyland will also make appearances. Additional performers and guests will be announced soon.

We are VERY excited to hear all the Disney classics performed by our favorite artists but ZBB will perform “Bare Necessities” from Disney’s 1967 film “ The Jungle Book” and we couldn’t be happier!

Mickey made his first appearance on Nov. 18, 1928, in the short film, “Steamboat Willie.”