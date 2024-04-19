Your Favorite Country Stars Reveal Their Biggest Splurge Purchases

If you finally got that #1 song and those checks were coming in, what would you buy? Well, that’s what Taste of Country asked several of your favorite stars and their answers are all over the place!

1. Chayce Beckham got himself a John Deere riding mower! He said, “I’ve wanted a ride-on lawn mower since I was a little kid and I was driving back to the house and it was in the back of the truck and I was like, ‘I did it.’

2. Dustin Lynch bought an airplane. He said, “It doesn’t feel real still. I don’t have any nice cars or anything, but then I remind myself, ‘Dude, you’ve got yourself a sweet little hot rod sitting in the hanger.’”

3. Jackson Dean bought a camera. He said, “I bought a little Fuji Film X-S10 and took it out to Stagecoach with me. It has 16 different settings of different film emulators and oh my God, it was awesome.”

4. Parker McCollum said he hasn’t bought any ‘I made it’ purchases yet, but he’s always wanted a Corvette Z06 manual since he was a little kid, so he bought one of those. Umm, that car is $125K and up, that’s an “I made it” purchase in my book!

5. Lainey Wilson bought a bunch of land. She said, “I did buy me some land on the outskirts of Nashville and I’m planning on doing some stuff to it. Maybe building a barn, maybe buying a few horses . . . getting back to the things that made me, ME growing up.”

6. Luke Combs likes to spend money on watches, but doesn’t overdo it. He said, “For the most part, I’m pretty reined in, ya know? I’ll go on an Amazon shopping spree every once in a while, get a bunch of canned Gatorade, or something like that.”