Posted: April 23, 2018

You can now go deer hunting on Brantley Gilbert’s Farm in Alabama

You can now go deer hunting on Brantley Gilbert’s Farm in Alabama

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Brantley Gilbert is the proud owner of a deer farm in Alabama, and you can go hunting there.  It’s called Countrywide Whitetails and it features 433 acres that are “high-fenced.”

It’s legitimately like an amusement park! They sell packages that include lodging, three meals a day, transportation to and from the stand, professional guides on your hunt . . . plus game cleaning and taxidermy prep.  There’s even a fully stocked fishing pond.

We also know that Brantley Gilbert is a huge fan of the military and all who serve. We have seen that at his shows and in his music. So, of course, he made it accessible so wounded veterans can go hunting.  He even built a wheelchair friendly lodge.

Here’s very proud of that.  He says, quote, “We got to bring our first vet out.  He’s a double amputee with an amazing story [and] he killed a hundred sixty-something inch buck.  Killed a massive buck.

“I let his son shoot one too.  It was a great time.  And we’re looking forward to doing more of that.”

Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Cullman AL- Day 1

CULLMAN, AL – JUNE 19: Singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert performs during The 4th. Annual Pepsi’s Rock The South Festival on June 19, 2015 Heritage Park in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pepsi’s Rock The South)

