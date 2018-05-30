You Can Now Call Him Doctor JJ Watt – NFL Star Receives Degree

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

JJ Watt is seriously one of a kind. He’s donated a ton of his money to great causes. He is paying for all of the victims funerals from the Santa Fe school shooting. If you don’t know him, he plays in the NFL for the Houston Texans. Well now, JJ Watt is officially a Doctor – and no, not the PhD type Doctor – an actual Doctor of Medicine from Baylor. This guy can do it all!