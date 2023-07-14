Yellowstone inspired cookbook hitting Amazon later this year

Here’s your chance to eat like a Dutton!

Yellowstone Cookbook coming to Amazon

By Caitlin Fisher

If you didn’t know, the chef on Yellowstone, Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, is a chef off screen as well and he has given fans the chance to try his recipes in real life!

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook will feature dishes from the hit series like “Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon”, “Beth’s Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole” or “Beth’s Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka smoothie”.

The perfect gift for any Yellowstone fan, this cookbook will encompass 55 recipes as well as full-color photographs of the cast and Montana landscape to make your next viewing party or family dinner more enjoyable and delicious!

Fans can pre-save this cookbook now on Amazon before its release on September 12!

Chef Gator also launched a new line of coffee and spices based around the hit series that fans can now find at their local Walmart or Kroger!

