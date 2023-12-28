The Year in Entertainment 2023: The year these celebrities called it quits

The heart wants what it wants, as the saying goes, and the same goes for Hollywood: Here's a timeline of the stars who won't be kissing their former significant others on New Year's Eve:

March

After 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that "with a great deal of care and consideration" they made the "difficult" decision to divorce. The Morning Show producer and Hollywood agent share one child together, 10-year-old son Tennessee. Reese was previously married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008, sharing daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

April

Taylor Swift and her longtime actor and songwriter boyfriend Joe Alwyn split after six years of dating. According to sources to Cosmo, the parting was "amicable." Famously, Taylor has moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce.



May

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reportedly also had an "amicable" separation after 27 years of marriage, according to People. The pair share daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia, respectively 27, 23 and 15. Richards also has a 34-year-old daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and his actress wife, Addison Timlin, called it quits four months after he gave her a sweet shout-out when accepting his Golden Globe for the hit FX show. They have two daughters, 4-year-old Ezer and 2-year-old Dolores.

Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce from him. Their divorce continued to make headlines for months afterward, with Baumgartner asking for nearly $250,000 a month in child support and her attorneys saying their children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, have an expectation of "luxury" in "their DNA," according to People. They reportedly settled in September, and Costner has seemingly moved on with singer-songwriter Jewel.

July

Sofia Vergara's hot girl summer began with the announcement she and Joe Manganiello were divorcing after seven years of marriage. A source told Page Six they were "growing apart for a while" and "living separate lives."



Pose Emmy winner Billy Porter and Adam Smith announced their "sad decision" to split after six years of marriage. Recently, Porter's lawyers claimed Smith has refused him access to their mini cockapoo, Lola, since the summer.



August

Two years after sexual assault accusations rocked his career, The Equalizer star Chris Noth split from Canadian model and actress Tara Wilson. The pair, who have two sons, tied the knot in 2012. A short time before the split, Noth admitted to having strayed in his marriage.

A cheating scandal also reportedly led to the divorce of Oscar winner Natalie Portman and her French dancer husband, Benjamin Millepied, after 11 years of marriage. The pair share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

August:

It only took 13 months of marriage for Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes to head for the door. "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source told People at the time. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

September

Game of Thrones veteran Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas called it quits in September. The pair, who married in Las Vegas in 2019, share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, who is nearly 2. Turner has reportedly started a new relationship with media heir Peregrine Pearson.



After 27 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, told People jointly that their "journey" is "now shifting" and they "have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." The pair share 23-year-old son Oscar and 18-year-old daughter Ava.

October

Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Fatal Attraction reboot star Joshua Jackson after three years of marriage; they reportedly agreed to share custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

