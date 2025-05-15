WORLD PREMIERE: Scotty McCreery releases his new single “Bottle Rockets” with Hootie & the Blowfish

It’s another World Premiere day!
Scotty McCreery has released his brand new single, “Bottle Rockets,” with Hootie & the Blowfish.
“Bottle Rockets” does not start streaming until noon today, so the only way you can hear it until this is on the radio!
