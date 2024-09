Brad Paisley Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 10, 2024 Brad Paisley is an amazing musician, and he and his band put on a fantastic performance Saturday night, February 10, 2024, at the San Antonio Rodeo! Great songs, amazing playing... (Johnnie Walker)

Brad Paisley’s new single “Truck Still Works” is not officially released until tomorrow (September 27), but he has sent it to radio today for a World Premiere. We’re playing it all day long for you before you can hear it anywhere else!