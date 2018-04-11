Now Playing
Posted: April 11, 2018

World Premier of Carrie Underwood’s New Single “Cry Pretty”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It’s been quite a while since Carrie Underwood has put out new music for radio. Yes, she released “The Champion” in January for the Superbowl and Olympics but this, this is a Carrie Underwood song! This morning at 6am, “Cry Pretty” was released. What do you think?

