Wonka tops box office with sweet $39 million debut

Wonka, the latest film adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, topped the North American box office with an estimated $39 million in its opening weekend.

After opening in 37 overseas markets last week, the film, starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolatier, expanded to 77 markets this week. Its total global haul stands at $151.4 million.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes took second place, delivering an estimated $6.1 million in its fifth week of release, for a total of $145 million domestically and $300 million worldwide.

Last week's top film, The Boy and the Heron, dropped to third place with an estimated $5 million, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $32.1 million and $100 million globally.

Pulling up in fourth place was the sci-fi thriller Godzilla Minus One, which earned an estimated $4.8 million. Its two-week total stands at $30 million in North America and $65.4 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Trolls Band Together, grabbing an estimated $4 million, bringing its five-week North American tally to $88 million and $183 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, Poor Things -- starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo -- finished in tenth place, grabbing an estimated $1.3 million and $183 million worldwide in its second week of limited release.

Outside the top 10, the satirical comedy American Fiction -- featuring Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae and Tracy Ellis Ross -- opened with an estimated $227,000 from seven theaters in New York, Los Angeles and Austin.

