'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly isn't happening, despite what Gal Gadot has said

Gal Gadot recently made headlines by saying that DC Films co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran had discussed making a third Wonder Woman film, with her reprising the title role -- but sources are now saying that was never the case.

In an interview with ComicBook.com about her Netflix action film Heart of Stone, Gadot said, "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

A subsequent interview with Flaunt magazine had Gadot saying, "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran ... and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."

The comments particularly rankled some fans of Henry Cavill's Superman, as Gunn and Safran made it clear they were sweeping the decks of the old Warner Bros. DC Comics-based universe and starting fresh with Superman: Legacy, debuting in 2025.

Hollywood's David Corenswet will be succeeding Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan will take over Amy Adams' character, Lois Lane.

However, sources are telling Variety "nothing was ever promised" to the actress regarding a third film, "nor was there any definitive discussion" about it.

Gadot starred as the Amazonian goddess in her own blockbuster standalone film in 2017, directed by Patty Jenkins. The pair's 2020 follow-up, Wonder Woman 1984, wasn't as well received.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.