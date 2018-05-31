Woman Caught Shaving Legs in Florida Public Pool

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Ok, so being from Florida I can’t say I’m surprised but that doesn’t mean I’m still not disgusted….but really, let’s be honest about public pools. There’s a lot of gross things that happen in them, from people peeing in pools, to kids having diaper blow-outs, to who knows what…

Now we have a woman….shaving her legs….in the pool. No one seems to be able to figure out where the pool is exactly – but it clearly appears to be a public community pool: