Will Smith and Martin Lawrence go on the run in new trailer to 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Sony Pictures dropped the trailer to Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourquel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, on Tuesday.

In the clip, Lawrence's Marcus Burnett gets carsick from Mike Lowry's (Smith) driving to a black-tie event, and the boys quickly find themselves in action again when Lawrence finds himself in the middle of a convenience store hold-up.

The pair later learn their beloved, potty-mouthed late Captain Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano, who was killed off in the third film, has been accused postmortem of working with drug cartels.

However, a video text soon pops up from him "from the other side," warning them that there's corruption in the ranks. "Don't trust anybody," he says. "You're my bad boys. Now clear my name."

The pair find themselves on a prisoner transfer mission aboard a military Chinook helicopter when the inmate aboard warns them: "You're being set up, detectives." On cue, all hell breaks loose, with the "guards" on the aircraft turning their guns on them, kicking off a set-piece fight scene on the crashing chopper.

Mike and Marcus survive but find themselves accused of trying to spring the prisoner themselves. The pair only have themselves to rely on to clear their names — and not get killed in the process — whether it be from the cops, the bad guys or a pair of Reba McEntire fans whose clothes they steal while on the lam.

Also starring Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane and featuring Tiffany Haddish, Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.