'Wicked: For Good' shatters multiple Fandango ticketing records

Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero and Ariana Grande is Glinda in 'Wicked: For Good.' (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good has flown past several Fandango ticketing records.

The upcoming Universal Pictures movie-musical sequel film has become Fandango's best first-day ticket preseller of 2025, according to the ticketing service company.

It also has entered the top 10 of all best first-day ticket presellers in the history of the company and now holds the record for Fandango's best PG-rater first-day ticket preseller of all time.

Wicked: For Good surpassed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and Superman to grab the record for Fandango's best first-day ticket presale.

The upcoming film joins Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and more blockbusters on Fandango's top 10 best all-time first-day ticket presale list. It now ranks above Frozen, The Lion King and KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along Event on the all-time best PG-rated first-day ticket presale list.

"With last year's Wicked breaking records and captivating audiences around the world, it is no surprise that fans are racing to get their tickets to Wicked: For Good," Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. "The first film became a true cultural phenomenon bringing new generations into the world of Wicked, and it's clear that fans can't wait to see how the story continues on the big screen."

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21. It stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

