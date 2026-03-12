Who’s up for the top Oscars on Sunday night? Meet the nominees in the biggest categories

82nd Annual Academy Awards - "Meet The Oscars" New York NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor

The 98th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 15 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here are the nominees for the night’s major awards.

Actor in a Leading Role:

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role:

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Actress in a Leading Role:

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Picture:

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams
Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232