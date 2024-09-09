"We've only just begun": Adam Sandler tees off shooting of 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Universal/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

Adam Sandler has announced on Instagram that Happy Gilmore 2 has gotten underway.

To a photo of his character's Boston Bruins jersey, tagged with his titular character's name on it, Sandler captioned, "It ain't over. The way I see it ... we've only just begun."

It was only back in May that Sandler confirmed — through former co-star and TV host Drew Barrymore — that the sequel to the 1996 original was a go.

Netflix soon followed on May 15, teasing, "It's been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel."

The streamer added, "Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he's bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators."

Happy Gilmore 2 tees off on Netflix in 2025.

