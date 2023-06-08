Wendy Williams enters wellness facility, "Taking it day by day," manager claims

Wendy Williams is currently getting treatment at a wellness facility, her manager, Will Selby, has revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

"Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She's taking it day by day," Selby expressed.

He also urged fans and critics to understand that Wendy is "a human being going through a lot" and claims the controversy surrounding her overshadows her health struggles, including Graves' disease. "Does anybody even ask like, 'How's she doing?' Selby asked.

"Does anyone even care? I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that's the focus," he continued. "Why don't we just stop for a moment and just say, 'Hey, how is she?' ...Why is that not the focus? Why isn't that what we're talking about on a daily basis?"

Health issues aside, the former talk show host is looking forward to the future and her next endeavors, he insisted.

"She's only thinking about things that she wants to do in her life," Selby shared. "She's only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that's our focus."

Selby's statement came after Wendy's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., expressed concern about her well-being in an interview with The Sun. Hunter accused Wendy's team of "taking advantage" of her.

Selby strongly denied the allegations.

"To get what? To do what?" he asked ET rhetorically. "...I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance," Selby maintained, noting a court-appointed guardianship protects her assets.

"So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone -- we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it," he insisted. "So how can anyone take advantage of her?"

