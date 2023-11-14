'Welcome to Wrexham' scores third season at FX

FX's Welcome to Wrexham, the docuseries detailing Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's unlikely — but ultimately successful — purchase of an underdog Welsh soccer team in 2020, is getting a third season at FX.

The network made the announcement on Tuesday, the same day the show's second season finale airs at 10 p.m. ET. The final installment, "Up the Town?" sees Wrexham AFC facing either promotion or the dreaded playoff.

The show's first season is currently nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

In a statement, Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, declared, "The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham."

The exec added, "It's a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season."

In the second season trailer, Reynolds called the series and the team and town that shares its name "the most special gift I've ever had."

The series also streams on Hulu.

