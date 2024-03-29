'Welcome to Chippendales' director Nisha Ganatra tapped for Lohan/Curtis 'Freaky Friday' sequel

While deals are being worked out to get the movie's eager stars to return, Disney has hired Nisha Ganatra to direct a sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Both Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have expressed interest in reprising their respective mother-daughter roles in the body-swap comedy's sequel. In the meantime, the veteran of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales series has gotten the tap from ABC News' parent company, according to the trade.

That said, Curtis and Lohan have already reunited -- at least in a photo on Instagram.

The Everything Everywhere Academy Award winner on Friday uploaded a selfie with Irish Wish star Lohan, along with the caption "DUH! FFDEUX!"

If the photo was meant to light a fire under the studio to get the deals done, it was a savvy move: The post got more than 220,000 likes in a matter of hours.

