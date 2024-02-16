Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
Love is Blind: After six seasons, you'd think we'd know if love is blind. The reality dating series returns just in time for the week of Valentine's Day.
Players: Gina Rodriguez stars in the romantic comedy all about a woman who falls for her one-night stand.
Apple TV+
The New Look: Learn all about modern fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries in the new drama series.
Hulu
Life & Beth: She found love, but she's still lost. Season 2 of the dramedy series is now available to watch.
Prime Video
This is Me...Now: A Love Story: Jennifer Lopez just dropped a new album — and a new movie to go along with it. You can stream it now.
Peacock
Oppenheimer: The movie with the most Oscar nominations this year has finally made its way to streaming.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
