Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
English Teacher: Wanna watch something that'll make you feel good? Try out the new comedy series.

Tell Me Lies: It's back to school for Lucy and Stephen, which means it's time for scandal. The show returns for season 2.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: Threat levels are critical. Good thing Gary Oldman is there to save the day in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix
The Perfect Couple: Nicole Kidman is a disapproving mother-in-law in the new limited series.

Rebel Ridge: A former Marine deals with small-town corruption in the drama film.

Starz
Power Book II: Ghost: It's the end of the road for the drama series. Watch the final episodes now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

