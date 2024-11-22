Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
A Man on the Inside: From the creator of Parks & Rec and The Good Place comes this brand-new comedy.
The Piano Lesson: A family clashes over a family heirloom in this new movie based on the August Wilson play.
Spellbound: A princess embarks on a quest to save her parents in the new animated movie.
Prime Video
Cruel Intentions: A cult classic gets revamped in the new series.
Max
The Sex Lives of College Girls: It's time for sophomore year at Essex College. See the season 3 premiere of the comedy series.
Starz
Outlander: It's not about where Jamie and Claire belong, but when. You can start part 2 of season 7 of the drama series.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
