Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Disney+
Echo: The Marvel universe gets even darker when Kingpin and his criminal empire return in all 5 episodes.
Peacock
Ted: The teddy bear that talks now has his own TV show. You can watch the prequel series now.
The Traitors: Titans of reality television come together to play the ultimate murder mystery game in season 2.
Netflix
Lift: Kevin Hart is the leader of an international heist crew in his newest film.
Prime Video
Role Play: Date night goes wrong when David discovers his wife, Emma, is a secret assassin in the new movie.
Hulu
Self Reliance: Jake Johnson stars in his directorial debut about a man who enters a game where he can never be alone.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
