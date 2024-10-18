Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
American Horror Stories: Celebrate Hulu-ween with brand new episodes of the anthology series.

Rivals: David Tennant is a rich and ruthless TV executive in the new drama series.

Apple TV+
Shrinking: You can watch the season 2 premiere now. Side effects may include tears, laughter and Jimmy-ing.

Prime Video
Brothers: Twin brothers set out on the road trip of a lifetime in the new action-comedy film.

Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer: He's back on the case. Season 3 is now available to stream.

Woman of the Hour: Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with the crime thriller.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

