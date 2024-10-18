Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Hulu
American Horror Stories: Celebrate Hulu-ween with brand new episodes of the anthology series.
Rivals: David Tennant is a rich and ruthless TV executive in the new drama series.
Apple TV+
Shrinking: You can watch the season 2 premiere now. Side effects may include tears, laughter and Jimmy-ing.
Prime Video
Brothers: Twin brothers set out on the road trip of a lifetime in the new action-comedy film.
Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer: He's back on the case. Season 3 is now available to stream.
Woman of the Hour: Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with the crime thriller.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
