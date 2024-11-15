Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Bad Sisters: We've been dying for it to return. Check out season 2 of the dark comedy.

Silo: The show about the last 10,000 people on Earth returns. Watch the premiere of season 2.

Hulu
Say Nothing: Follow a story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland in the new limited series.

Prime Video
Cross: Based on characters created by James Patterson, meet detective Alex Cross in the new series.

Netflix
Cobra Kai: The fight is going global. The crew faces old enemies in part 2 of season 6.

Max
Dune: Prophecy: Watch the beginnings of the Sisterhood in the new series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!