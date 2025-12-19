Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Fallout: The second season of the series based on the popular video game stars Walton Goggins.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily is back and exploring Italy in season 5 of the hit show.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Watch the former late night host interview a new slate of celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan.

Movie theaters
Avatar: Fire and Ash: The third film in James Cameron's epic franchise arrives in cinemas and IMAX screens.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants: Watch the titular sponge set off with his best friend, Patrick, in their latest cinematic adventure.

The Housemaid: Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney star in a new film based on the novel of the same name.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

