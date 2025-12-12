Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 of the series based on Rick Riordan's beloved books arrives.

Paramount+

Little Disasters: Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner star in the limited series about a group of mothers and friends who get torn apart.

Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Benoit Blanc solves another murder in the third film in the mystery franchise from director Rian Johnson.

Apple TV

F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt's latest film races its way to streaming months after its theatrical debut.

Movie theaters

Dust Bunny: Check out this Hannibal reunion as Mads Mikkelsen stars in Bryan Fuller's latest film.

Ella McCay: The newest film from Oscar winner James L. Brooks has an all-star ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Albert Brooks and Ayo Edebiri.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.