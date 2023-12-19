Watch the trailer for Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson's '2023 Back That Year Up'

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will host an end-of-the-year special to revisit some of 2023's biggest moments.

In 2023 Back That Year Up, streaming on Peacock Tuesday, December 26, the comedy duo will offer up their take on significant events in pop culture, sports, social media and politics. They'll also welcome a host of celebrities during the hourlong special, including Simone Biles, Jay Pharaoh, David Alan Grier and Kelly Clarkson.

"We are so excited to bring audiences another Back That Year Up special as we celebrate all the ups, downs, and memorable moments of this past year," Hart said in a statement. "Hold onto your party hats, because this is going to be one for the books."

"We're back!" Thompson said. "Always the best time being together with my brotha Big Kev!!! Join us once again this holiday season as we close out the year with some incredible guests and all the laughs. Happy New Year!"

Check out the 2023 Back That Year Up trailer, now available on YouTube

