Watch a rare Instagram appearance from Morgan Wallen

We don’t get these videos very often, unless Morgan Wallen has something he wants to share or get off his chest. So, when I see him post a cameo on social media, I watch!
What’s he up to now? Well, it’s one last new song he wants to share before the new album comes out May 16th.
The songs is called “Superman” and he waited to share it last because he wrote it for someone very special...
@morganwallen announced new music coming Friday, a special song he wrote for his son Indigo called “Superman.” New album “I’m the Problem” drops May 16th with 37 tracks. #morganwallen #imtheproblem #newmusic #countrymusic #countrymusicnews #k923orlando #fyp♬ original sound - Jay