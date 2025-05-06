Watch a rare Instagram appearance from Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Visits SiriusXM - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28: Singer Morgan Wallen visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

We don’t get these videos very often, unless Morgan Wallen has something he wants to share or get off his chest. So, when I see him post a cameo on social media, I watch!

What’s he up to now? Well, it’s one last new song he wants to share before the new album comes out May 16th.

The songs is called “Superman” and he waited to share it last because he wrote it for someone very special...

@jayedwardsorlando

@morganwallen announced new music coming Friday, a special song he wrote for his son Indigo called “Superman.” New album “I’m the Problem” drops May 16th with 37 tracks. #morganwallen #imtheproblem #newmusic #countrymusic #countrymusicnews #k923orlando #fyp

♬ original sound - Jay
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!