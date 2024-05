Luke Combs just did an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, “Dale Jr. Download” and it’s pretty awesome! One of the things they talked about was Luke’s first paying gigs, playing college bars in Boone, NC. What did it cost to get it? $1 at the door and now he’s selling out stadiums across the country.

Well, I was hoping I might be able to find some old video of it and I got lucky! Check out a young Luke Combs singing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” from back in 2011.