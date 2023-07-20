WATCH: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo fulfill cancer patient’s dying wish

CMT red carpet: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll arrive at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center in Austin. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie have always been devoted to their fans and, once again, they have proven that. The James Bess Foundation posted a TikTok video on July 8th of 65-year-old Suzanne Durham, a former Nashville house manager for women in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, sharing a little bit of her story. Suzanne has Stage 4 Small Cell Carcinoma, which is an aggressive form of lung cancer, and her wish was to meet Jelly Roll.

“We can def make this happen. What city is she in?” Bunnie replied in the comments of the video.

On Wednesday (July 19) Jelly Roll met Suzanne and her friends at Nashville’s Life Church for a private performance.