Craig Morgan is coming to the Guernsey County Fair NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 07: Singer/Songwriter Craig Morgan performs during Sam's Place - Music For The Spirit 2017 at Ryman Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond)

Craig Morgan served our country for 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve. Last year, he reenlisted in the Army Reserve and was sworn in on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Over the last few weeks, Craig has shown his patriotism singing the National Anthem at the season opener for the Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers and the home opener for the New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays!