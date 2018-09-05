Watch Brett Eldredge And Meghan Trainor on CMT Crossroads

By MelissaOnK923

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor recorded an episode of “CMT Crossroads” at the Liberty Hall in Franklin, Tenn., on April 24. Oh man, was it good! If you missed it we have a few of the songs below for you to watch! The hour-long episode premiered on CMT on Sept. 3 and featured the tandem collaborating on a number of tunes, including “No Excuses,” “Let You Be Right,” “Drunk on Your Love,” “Wanna Be That Song,” “Haven’t Met You,” “Islands in the Stream” and “All About That Bass.”

Watch Brett and Meghan team up for “Islands in the Stream” and “All About That Bass” in the link below!

MORE: http://www.nashcountrydaily.com/2018/09/04/watch-brett-eldredge-team-with-meghan-trainor-to-sing-all-about-that-bass-islands-in-the-stream/