Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: September 05, 2018

Watch Brett Eldredge And Meghan Trainor on CMT Crossroads

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor recorded an episode of “CMT Crossroads” at the Liberty Hall in Franklin, Tenn., on April 24. Oh man, was it good! If you missed it we have a few of the songs below for you to watch! The hour-long episode premiered on CMT on Sept. 3 and featured the tandem collaborating on a number of tunes, including “No Excuses,” “Let You Be Right,” “Drunk on Your Love,” “Wanna Be That Song,” “Haven’t Met You,” “Islands in the Stream” and “All About That Bass.”

Watch Brett and Meghan team up for “Islands in the Stream” and “All About That Bass” in the link below!

MORE: http://www.nashcountrydaily.com/2018/09/04/watch-brett-eldredge-team-with-meghan-trainor-to-sing-all-about-that-bass-islands-in-the-stream/

Related

Watch Brett Eldredge And Meghan Trainor on CMT Crossroads

Watch Brett Eldredge And Meghan Trainor on CMT Crossroads

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k923orlando.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE