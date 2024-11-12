Warner Bros. selling 10 real-life Batmobiles

By Stephen Iervolino

If you've ever wanted to be Batman — or, more accurately, his deep-pocketed alter ego Bruce Wayne — here's your chance.

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. is selling 10 authentic Tumblers — that is, the tank-like Batmobile model as driven by Christian Bale's Batman, for the price of $2.9 million a pop.

The vehicles are accurate in nearly every way to the ones seen in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, except the jet exhaust and machine guns are for show only.

The very limited-edition vehicles are made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal and fiberglass, and feature tubular aeronautical steel frames, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a 6.2 liter LS3 525 HP Engine boasting 486 foot pounds of torque.

And while some of the bells and whistles are for the big screen, the roar of the engine, as seen in the movies, is very much real.

The 5,511-pound, 9-foot-wide beasts aren't street legal.

That said, it's pretty safe to assume that unless you're "pancaking cop cars" as seen in the movies, most cops would probably give you a request for a selfie, not a ticket.

Sign up here if you've got 3 million bucks to spare.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!