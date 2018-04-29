By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This just shows you the power of social media. This 11 year old boy, Mason Ramsey, the Walmart Yodeling Boy, sang for about 3 minutes inside of a Walmart about a month ago and is now got his own record deal with Big Machine Label Group (who also has signed Thomas Rhett, FGL and Taylor Swift). He has performed at Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry, and he now has his own single called “Famous” that was co-written by Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. What do you think?