Walker Hayes’ Life Is Being Transformed into a TV Series

Walker Hayes is getting the Hollywood treatment and it’ll be coming to your living room screens!

Untitled Entertainment has acquired Hayes’ life rights to create a new TV series following the highs and lows the singer has encountered during his climb to stardom.

Walker Hayes is set to be executive producer of this new project which will follow an aspiring musician inspired by Hayes’ journey in which he himself rose from “addiction, poverty, loss and a crisis of faith” to become a Nashville sensation thanks to “Fancy Like,” a shout-out to Applebee’s restaurants that became a hit thanks in part to a TikTok video of him dancing with his daughter Lela to the song.

The production company said in a statement that his, quote, “powerful story is one that is inspirational, heartfelt, and harrowing – showcasing the tenacity of the human spirit.”

Walker also put out a statement, saying he and his wife Laney have had a “wild life and love story. We reflect all the time together, wondering how in the world we got here. The amount of brokenness versus beautiful lends itself to endless amounts of stories to explore.”

The new project is in the early stages, so no word yet on when it might premiere or who's set to feature in the series.




