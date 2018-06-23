By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It wasn’t that long ago that the country music world was hurting for one of our own, Walker Hayes. June 6th, we got the horrible news that Walker Hayes’s daughter passed either right after or during birth. He took to social media to announce the passing with a statement that said “It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven. Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve.”

Today, he posted a photo of a new tattoo he got in honor of her memory. It’s Oakleigh’s name around her footprint.

He captioned the photo “Thank you @zanependergast_tattoo for this. It is perfect.”