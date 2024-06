Pool company owner sentenced to 18 years in prison for defrauding Florida homeowners, AG says

Parents...this is AWESOME! Starting at 9:00AM today (06.28) Volusia County is handing out FREE door and pool motion alarms for your kiddos this summer at six library locations.

Libraries:

-Daytona Beach Regional Library

-DeLand Regional Library

-Deltona Regional Library

-New Smyrna Beach Regional Library

-Port Orange Regional Library

We hope you have a fun, and safe summer!