Vincent D'Onofrio on returning as Kingpin in Marvel Studios' new 'Echo', and 'Daredevil: Born Again'

All five episodes of Marvel Studios' Echo have debuted on Disney+.

The show, Marvel's first mature-rated series, spins off Hawkeye's Maya Lopez/Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. Also returning is Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who as is established in Hawkeye, acted as an uncle to young Maya.

Deaf and an amputee, like Cox, Maya rises through his criminal ranks as an assassin, until she ultimately finds out he was the one to blame for her father's death at the climax of Hawkeye, and gets even with Fisk at the end of a gun.

Echo both fleshes out their relationship before and after her final confrontation with Fisk.

D'Onofrio's brutal portrayal of the classic Marvel villain is universally praised by fans, who are normally a fickle bunch. "I am aware of it and very happy about it," he tells ABC Audio of fans' reaction.

He teases of Fisk and Maya, "It's just an amazing relationship ... just a intense father/daughter kind of story when there's good and evil involved and all this kind of intensity, very kind of emotionally violent [and] the series can be physically violent at times as well."

D'Onofrio is currently working on Daredevil: Born Again, which reunites him with Fisk's Hell's Kitchen nemesis from the Netflix days, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The actor teases the show has the same R-rated "vibe" as that and Echo.

"I'm having a ball," D'Onofrio says. "Not only is it a great character to play," but Marvel is "giving Charlie Cox and I a lot of freedom." He adds that Born Again is "really intense stuff."

