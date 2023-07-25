Vin Diesel explains why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had to come back to 'Fast and Furious' family

In the supplemental materials attached to the forthcoming Blu-ray of Fast X, Vin Diesel and director Louis Leterrier explained one of the movie's most-talked-about moments.

In the closing moments of the film — and despite a very public tiff with star and producer Vin — fans were treated to seeing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reappear as "legendary lawman" Luke Hobbs.

The two stars kept a tight lid on the post-credits "stinger," with Johnson waiting until the movie opened to explain how he and Vin buried the hatchet last summer.

In his announcement in June, he also vowed to fans, "We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and fans that we love."

In the supplemental material that was teased by Entertainment Tonight, Diesel said of Fast X, "When you end a movie with a cliffhanger of that magnitude, you only do that when you believe that your audience believes in you."

He added, "To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology."

The Rock's Hobbs will appear in his second Fast and Furious spinoff, due in theaters before the second installment of Fast X, which has a release date of April 4, 2025 -- though Diesel announced that date ahead of the strikes crippling Hollywood productions.

Fast X debuts on Blu-ray on August 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.