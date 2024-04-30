VIDEOS: Morgan Wallen and Post Malone debut new song “I Had Some Help” at Stagecoach

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

By Woody

Morgan Wallen brought his friend Post Malone on stage during his headlining performance on Sunday (April 28) night at Stagecoach to debut their new song, “I Had Some Help.”

@isabellagrossman5 Posty x morgan was the highlight of my year #postmalone #morganwallen #morgan #stagecoach #coachella #posty #country #countrymusic ♬ original sound - Isabella Grossman
@michaelandabbey Morgan Wallen and Post Malone live at Stagecoach #stagecoach #morganwallen #postmalone ♬ original sound - Michael and Abbey
@carolinee_kay Country @Post Malone at Stagecoach > 🤩✨ #fyp #stagecoach #stagecoach2024 #postmalone #morganwallen ♬ original sound - Caroline Kay
@shelbystsouver Song. Of. The. Summer. #postmalone #morganwallen #ihadsomehelp #stagecoach #countryfestival #stagecoach2024 #foryou ♬ original sound - Shelby
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!